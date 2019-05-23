Free tolls on Atlantic City Expressway on Friday … for one hour

If you time your trip right on Friday you can skip paying the toll on the Atlantic City Expressway — and get free Crabfries too.

Chickie & Petes will pay tolls for the sixth straight year for eastbound travelers at the Egg Harbor toll plaza, sometimes called the $3 toll plaza, between 5 and 6 p.m.

"This program is in honor of veterans remembered on Memorial Day Weekend and is a thank you to all the customers and fans of Chickie's & Pete's for their support over the year," Pete Ciarrocchi, founder and CEO of the Philadelphia based sports bar, said in a statement.

Ciarrocchi said picking up the tolls is his way of honoring his family's veterans.

“My dad and my uncles were all in the military. In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy and I couldn't think of a better way to honor him," Ciarrocchi said.

The nearby Farley Service area will also host a festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m with free Crabfries and samples from other restaurants at the service area. Philadelphia Soul mascot Soulman will also be there along with fire and rescue equipment from Atlantic City International Airport and State Police.

