Free flood buckets, supplies at Union, Woodbridge, Lowe’s stores

Lowe’s home improvement stores on Sunday started giving out more than 1,000 free flood buckets across several hard-hit areas in New Jersey.

Each bucket includes cleanup supplies including goggles, respirators, sanitizer, bug spray, water, scrub brushes, bleach and work gloves.

Starting at 10 a.m., 250 buckets were available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

- Lowe’s Piscataway, 1345 Centennial Avenue

- Lowe’s Woodbridge, 51 Woodbridge Center Drive

- Lowe’s Union, 1721 Morris Avenue

- Lowe’s Hillsborough, 315 Route 206 Suite 600

Hillsborough had additional buckets for a total of 350 buckets – while supplies last, according to a spokesman.

Another 200 buckets were being given out at a Lowe’s on Staten Island at 2171 Forest Avenue, and free supplies also were being handed out over Labor Day weekend in hard-hit neighborhoods south of Philadelphia.

In the past two weeks alone, nearly 4,000 disaster relief buckets have been sent to help storm-damaged communities, as part of an annual bucket brigade program run by the home improvement retailer.

Staffers pack buckets with essential disaster relief supplies and then ship them to communities impacted by disasters each summer and early fall.

Damage from Ida in New Jersey In just a few hours the remnants from Ida spawned three tornadoes, dropped between 8 and 10 inches of rain, left over two dozen people dead and plunged thousands into darkness.