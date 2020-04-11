Free doggie daycare for hospital workers in Monmouth and Ocean counties

Here's some great news of an organization doing what they can to help those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus. Green Leaf Pet Resort with locations in Monmouth County is offering free doggie daycare for area hospital workers.

It's Green Leaf's way of saying thank you to our heroes in New Jersey helping to save lives from COVID-19.


Free Doggie Day Care. For our Hospitals Hero’s. Please pass on !!!!

If you are a hospital worker in Monmouth or Ocean county and you could use their services call ahead to set up a profile with them. You'll need to provide your hospital ID, and all dogs need to be up-to-date on vaccinations.

