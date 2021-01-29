Frank Sinatra’s favorite restaurant opening NJ pop-up next week

The Jersey Shore will be getting a taste of the Big Apple for the next couple of months.

The well-known Italian restaurant "Patsy’s" will be hosting a pop-up on Feb. 5 that will last for three months. The pop-up will be held at Asbury Park’s Berkeley Oceanfront hotel where diners can expect a la carte dining on Fridays and Saturdays and family-style dining on Sundays.

The Manhattan restaurant opened in 1944 and is known for its rich history and stamp of approval from the people that we can trust. According to NJ.com, Jersey guy Frank Sinatra was a regular at Patsy’s and apparently his family still dines at the West 56th Street establishment.

If Sinatra did not fully convince you, there is a long list of celebrities who dine at Patsy’s when they find themselves in the Theatre District. According to NJ.com, among Sinatra are famous stars including Jon Bon Jovi, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks.

Even though this will be a pop-up experience, the staff will be making sure that if feels like you are at the original location.

I know that it didn’t take too much convincing for me! Featured on their website are their fan favorites and signature dishes. My mouth is just watering thinking about spicy lobster fra diavolo, shrimp scampi and their sirloin steak pizzaiola with peppers and mushrooms. I know I will be taking a trip to the Jersey Shore to go to Patsy’s pop-up even without the promise of a warm beach day.