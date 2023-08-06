Former NJ youth coach charged with sexual assault again, cops say

🔴 A Bridgeton man is accused of sexually assaulting two victims

🔴 One of the victims was repeatedly assaulted nearly two decades ago, prosecutors said

🔴 An investigation remains ongoing

BRIDGETON — A former youth coach already charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault for abusing one victim last month and abusing another repeatedly nearly two decades ago, according to authorities.

Robert "Ronnie" Marino, 73, of Bridgeton faces two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of second-degree child endangerment, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Marino was first arrested on July 4 by the Bridgeton police. He was accused of performing oral sex on a 16-year-old male while the victim slept at his home on Nixon Avenue.

The former youth coach and the victim took a shot of whiskey, then Marino showed him pornography for several hours. The victim woke up in the middle of being assaulted, the Cherry Hill Courier-Post reported.

Another victim came forward less than a month after Marino's arrest, Webb-McRae said.

Marino is now accused of also having sexual contact with a victim repeatedly between 1994 and 1998 while he was a youth coach in Bridgeton. The assaults began when the victim was 14 years old and ended when they were 17, McRae said.

After the first arrest, a judge released Marino pending a hearing in late August. He was arrested again on July 28, McRae said. Marino is being held at Cumberland County Jail while he awaits a detention hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to Bridgeton Police Detective Marna Coyne at 856-451-0033 ext. 114.

