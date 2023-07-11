BRIDGETON — A well-known youth sports coach has been charged with sexual assault of a minor.

According to Bridgeton police, 73-year-old Robert "Ronnie" Marino was charged on July 4 in connection with offenses that occurred at his Nixon Ave. home, involving a 16-year-old male victim.

Police are continuing their investigation into Marino, who remains in Cumberland County Jail.

"Detectives have advised the respective athletic associations that the suspect is affiliated with in a coaching capacity," said Chief of Police Michael Gaimari. "Thus far, this incident remains the only investigation we are conducting at this time."

Documents filed in the case claim that Marino showed the teenager pornography on a tablet and gave him alcohol, according to NJ.com. The teen fell asleep and woke up to Marino sexually assaulting him.

Marino admitted his actions to the minor when he was confronted about it, and admitted to police that he had shown the teenager porn and provided him with whiskey, according to NJ.com.

Marino has a detention hearing scheduled for July 13. In addition to sexual assault of a minor, he has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

Anyone with information related to Marino or this investigation is being asked to contact Detective Marna Coyne at 856-502-2700, Bridgeton police said.

At the time of this article's publishing, New Jersey 101.5 was not aware of an attorney to speak on Marino's behalf.

