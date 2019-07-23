Former Mets star Dwight Gooden arrested again in NJ

For the second time in as many months, famed former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden was arrested in a traffic stop in New Jersey.

In the latest incident, Gooden was pulled over Monday night in Newark and charged with driving wile intoxicated.

In June, Gooden was pulled over in Holmdel after driving too slow. He was charged with cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of drugs.

Newark police say they pulled over Gooden in his Chrysler in the area of Ferry and Vincent streets after seeing him drive the wrong way on a one-way street.

Police said they had to call an ambulance for Gooden.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose commented Tuesday on the celebrity's arrest.

“It’s sad to see the continued problems of this former Mets’ star but it’s an example of the persistent scourge of drugs and alcohol in this country and the stranglehold they have on addicts,” Ambrose said.

