Former Channel 6/Philadelphia reporter for Action News dies after cancer battle

A former member of the Action News team at 6ABC in Philadelphia has passed away following a battle with cancer.

WPVI-TV has announced that Rose Tibayan has died.

According to her Linkedin profile, Tibayan was most recently working in public affairs for the City of Chicago.

Prior to her work in government, Tibayan spent 15 years doing television news, four at Channel 6 in Philadelphia; she left WPVI-TV in 2002.

Rose Tibayan on WPVI Rose Tibayan on WPVI - YouTube user Rose Tibayan loading...

She began her news career as a production assistant with NBC Nightly News in New York City and went on to become a general assignment reporter, anchor, writer, and producer at stations in California, Guam, and Florida, in addition to local cable news operations in New York City, New Jersey, and Delaware.

6ABC said her husband took to social media to reveal that she had fought cancer for 14 months and that she is now at peace.

Rose Tibayan on 6ABC