Built to Last: Philadelphia Bakery – One Family for 120 Years

Our thanks and appreciation to New Jersey Senator Michael Testa for introducing us to an incredible, family-owned pastry shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This Iconic pastry shop is named Isgro Pastries, which is located at 1009 Christian Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

No one can tell their story better than The Isgro Family. Here is the history of their Family business, which is now in its 4th generation.

Isgro’s Pastries opened in 1904.

Isgro's story begins in rustic Italy, winds through elegant Vienna, and settles in bustling Philadelphia. As a young teenager in Sicily, Mario Isgro's innate cooking skill earned him a chance to study culinary arts 1, 100 miles away in pastry-obsessed Vienna. He excelled in baking and brought his craft to Philadelphia in 1904. Mario opened Isgro Pastries in the food-centric Italian Market at 1009 Christian Street-where it still stands today. A family-run operation, Isgro Pastries quickly became Philadelphia's go-to bakery for cannoli, ricotta cookies, sfogliatelle, Italian fruit-filled cookies, almond macaroons, pignoli cookies, butter cookies, torrone, biscotti, rum cake, and so much more.

Testa inspired me to write this article now and in the past because of his passion for Isgro Pasties and his visits there whenever he is in the area.

Here is a Senator Testa social media post about Isgro Pastries:

Michael Testa Facebook.

Below is a photo taken by Testa … it speaks a thousand words … as to the tradition and history.

Michael Testa photo.

It is so incredibly rare for one family to be able to successfully operate a family business for 120 years.

Here is Mario and other family members:

Isgro Pastries Family photo.

ISGRO PASTRIES TODAY …

Today, Mario's grandson stewards the Isgro legacy. Born in the Italian Market and raised in the bakery, Gus Sarno's life has revolved around Isgro Pastries. Having inherited Mario's creativity and culinary talent, Gus spent his childhood learning from his grandtather. He took over the business in 1969 and has run it, with his wite Lucille, ever since. Though Gus likes to say "change isn't in our vocabulary," he's created some irresistible Isgro items, including the bakery's best-selling ricotta cookies. Chefs and restaurateurs know Gus for his incredible palate and culinary instincts. With decades of tried-and-true experience, he bakes intuitively and precisely -always seeking pastry perfection. Today, Gus and Lucille run the show with their sons Michael and A.J. Complementing her husband's creative skills, Lucille keeps the business stable through bookkeeping, marketing, and management.

It’s rare, but, some things are built to last.

Isgro’s Pastries has withstood the test of time and it’s still going strong.

SOURCES: Isgro Pastries & Senator Michael Testa.

