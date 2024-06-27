Philadelphia Action News TV Iconic Reporter is Now a Professor

In our latest “Where are They Now” feature, this legendary Philadelphia, Pennsylvania television reporter spent almost 43 years with WPVI, 6abc Action News.

Vernon Odom was one of the most popular and trusted reporters in The Delaware Valley.

Odom began his career on 6abc Action News on May 17, 1976. He retired at the end of 2019, becoming one of those rare individuals in broadcast journalism to work for one company for so many decades.

This is an achievement that will continue to become more and more rare now and into the future.

Longevity in the current environment is like a Unicorn sighting.

Odom covered a wide variety of major stories during his storied career, including:

Presidential debates.

1985 MOVE bombing.

Breaking News reporting.

Odom also hosted a long-running program called “Visions,” which was all about urban issues, in general, and throughout the City of Philadelphia.

In November, 2004, Odom was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame.

For those of you who may have forgotten, here is a look at the legendary Vernon Odom:

Vernon Odom photo via Facebook.

I, for one, am a huge fan of Vernon Odom, along with his great work and his very like able on-air personality.

After retiring from 6abc Action News television, Odom became a visiting professor at West Chester University in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

6abc television was founded on July 18, 1946, with its first on-air date on September 13, 1947.

The call signs have had a few different iterations;

WFIL-TV (1947-1971) and 6 ABC or Channel 6, Action News ever since.

The station has been on-air for almost 77 years.

SOURCES: Wikipedia and WPVI 6abc.

