NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/26

Red flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 100 expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature77° - 95°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:58a		High
Wed 12:10p		Low
Wed 6:08p		High
Thu 12:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:22a		High
Wed 11:44a		Low
Wed 5:32p		High
Wed 11:57p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:34a		High
Wed 11:58a		Low
Wed 5:44p		High
Thu 12:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:26a		High
Wed 11:40a		Low
Wed 5:36p		High
Wed 11:53p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:03a		High
Wed 3:50p		Low
Wed 10:13p		High
Thu 4:03a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:05a		High
Wed 11:58a		Low
Wed 6:07p		High
Thu 12:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:37a		High
Wed 2:57p		Low
Wed 9:47p		High
Thu 3:10a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:44a		High
Wed 12:57p		Low
Wed 6:42p		High
Thu 1:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:37a		High
Wed 11:43a		Low
Wed 5:38p		High
Wed 11:57p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:05a		High
Wed 12:14p		Low
Wed 6:04p		High
Thu 12:35a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:43a		High
Wed 11:47a		Low
Wed 5:42p		High
Thu 12:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:35a		High
Wed 12:49p		Low
Wed 6:41p		High
Thu 1:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

