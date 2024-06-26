NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/26

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away.



HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 100 expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Southwest

13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

11 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 75°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 77° - 95° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:58a High

Wed 12:10p Low

Wed 6:08p High

Thu 12:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:22a High

Wed 11:44a Low

Wed 5:32p High

Wed 11:57p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:34a High

Wed 11:58a Low

Wed 5:44p High

Thu 12:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:26a High

Wed 11:40a Low

Wed 5:36p High

Wed 11:53p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:03a High

Wed 3:50p Low

Wed 10:13p High

Thu 4:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:05a High

Wed 11:58a Low

Wed 6:07p High

Thu 12:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:37a High

Wed 2:57p Low

Wed 9:47p High

Thu 3:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:44a High

Wed 12:57p Low

Wed 6:42p High

Thu 1:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:37a High

Wed 11:43a Low

Wed 5:38p High

Wed 11:57p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:05a High

Wed 12:14p Low

Wed 6:04p High

Thu 12:35a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:43a High

Wed 11:47a Low

Wed 5:42p High

Thu 12:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:35a High

Wed 12:49p Low

Wed 6:41p High

Thu 1:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

