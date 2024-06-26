NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/26
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 100 expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
13 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
11 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 75°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 95°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:58a
|High
Wed 12:10p
|Low
Wed 6:08p
|High
Thu 12:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:22a
|High
Wed 11:44a
|Low
Wed 5:32p
|High
Wed 11:57p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:34a
|High
Wed 11:58a
|Low
Wed 5:44p
|High
Thu 12:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|High
Wed 11:40a
|Low
Wed 5:36p
|High
Wed 11:53p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:03a
|High
Wed 3:50p
|Low
Wed 10:13p
|High
Thu 4:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:05a
|High
Wed 11:58a
|Low
Wed 6:07p
|High
Thu 12:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:37a
|High
Wed 2:57p
|Low
Wed 9:47p
|High
Thu 3:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:44a
|High
Wed 12:57p
|Low
Wed 6:42p
|High
Thu 1:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:37a
|High
Wed 11:43a
|Low
Wed 5:38p
|High
Wed 11:57p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:05a
|High
Wed 12:14p
|Low
Wed 6:04p
|High
Thu 12:35a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:43a
|High
Wed 11:47a
|Low
Wed 5:42p
|High
Thu 12:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:35a
|High
Wed 12:49p
|Low
Wed 6:41p
|High
Thu 1:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. Showers and tstms likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and E 2 ft at 5 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
