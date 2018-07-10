Former assistant city manager killed in Shore fire

ASBURY PARK — The body of a former assistant city manager was found inside a townhouse after a fire on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters found the body of James Famularo, 52, at the fire on Park Avenue in Asbury Park, according to Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Famularo's wife, Shonna Famularo, was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Swendeman.

An investigation by the Prosecutor's Office, Monmouth County Fire Marshal's Office and Asbury Park Police concluded the Fire broke out around 3 p.m. in a first floor den. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental but no details were disclosed.

The fire shut down Park Avenue in both directions for several hours. The fire sent black smoke into the air which could be smelled around the area, prompting an alert from Deal Police.

The three-story unit was destroyed by the fire and two other units were heavily damaged, fire officials told the Asbury Park Press.

The Asbury Park Sun reported three dogs from the eight units in the building were rescued.

James Famularo was heavily involved in the Asbury Park community and was also a former assistant executive director of the Asbury Park Housing Authority, and an administrator with the city's youth football league, according to the Asbury Park Sun.

Superintendent Sancha Gray said Famularo was a substitute teacher in the district and counselors would be available during the school's summer camp.

Jess Bern contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.