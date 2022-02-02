Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company to host organ donation fundraiser

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing will be holding its annual charity event to raise awareness about the benefits of organ donation.

The Spice of Life was first created by the brewery in 2014 to commemorate the anniversary of Forgotten Boardwalk’s own Seth Dolled’s living kidney donation to his mother Sharon.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go towards The National Kidney Foundation as well as The Gift of Life Donor Program, which will both be on-site to help those wanting to register as organ donors. According to the event’s Facebook page, they have signed up more than 100 organ donors through their charity event.

The event also features their once-a-year brew (get ready, this is a mouthful): Lady #8 (Our What the Butler Saw brewed with Watermelon, Basil & Spiced with a blend of spicy peppers) – available on draft and in 16oz four-pack cans.

According to New Jersey isn’t Boring, this year, the brewing company will be teaming up with the Asbury Park Punk Rock Flea Market to bring vendors of classic vinyl, posters, and rock memorabilia to the festivities.

Forgotten Boardwalk is releasing a music-inspired beer to coincide with the event: The Johnny – a Tart Rose Ale brewed with strawberries, raspberries, hibiscus, rose petals & hips inspired by the talented musician and artist, St. Vincent.

The details of the event:

Saturday, February 5th, 1pm – 10pm

Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company

1940 Olney Ave, Suite 100, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08003

(856) 437-0709

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.