Since 1998, 14 children have died in hot cars in New Jersey. There have been two deaths so far this year in the state, and 33 across the nation.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, is pushing for a law to install reminder devices in cars that would detect and alert drivers that a child is in the back seat.

Pallone says "the technology is clearly there."

Some new models, including some Hyundais, already have these devices that sound an alarm if a driver gets out of the car and the person in the back seat does not.

Pallone says his Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing in July on the "Hot Cars Act," which would mandate detection devices in new vehicles.

"The legislation would require it as part of a standard feature, within a few months of the passage of the bill," he said.

Joe Cutter is the Senior News Anchor on New Jersey 101.5