Forget hotels – stay on this luxury Jersey Shore yacht instead

Some people are hesitant to stay in a hotel during the COVID-19 shutdown. And I get it. People in and out.. housekeeping in and out..those who are extra cautious may be looking for an alternative. Air BNB and VRBO have listings that are a little different — because they don’t have as much traffic as hotels tend to, people feel safer renting someone else’s home.

Friends of mine who felt too uncomfortable getting a mainstream hotel room opted for an Air BNB in the Pennsylvania countryside and felt better, rationalizing that the owners were more accountable directly to them for cleanliness. So for a change of pace from a hotel, how about a couple nights on a yacht in Atlantic City? You can have the captain take you out, for an extra fee.

But even if you just stay docked, you’ll have a luxury vacation on this four bedroom, three bath luxury vessel. It’s tastefully appointed and beautifully decorated with modern finishes. It has two master suites with two additional “crew quarters,” a gorgeous kitchen, salon and a deck with a beautiful area for a romantic dinner. And, if you feel like hopping off for a night on land, You have access to the pool, gym, spa, and any restaurant at the Golden Nugget.

The owner notes that this 63 foot beauty, named, hysterically “stugotz”, is not well equipped for children and also not appropriate for singles “partying”. His listing says “No children under the age of 15 and nor is this a place for a 21st birthday party...”

Nevertheless, for a unique, cozy, luxurious adult getaway with some of the most beautiful sunsets you’ve ever seen, check out his listing on VRBO for rates and availability.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​