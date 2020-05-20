Forest fire burns 750 acres in South Jersey, sends smoke to Maryland

WINSLOW — A forest fire in South Jersey that caused smoke that can be detected as far as Maryland continued to burn on Wednesday.

The fire dubbed the "Big Timber Fire" in the Winslow Wildlife Management Area west of the Atlantic City Expressway started 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and burned through 750 acres by night, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

No structures were threatened by the fire, which was first spotted from a fire tower, the Forest Fire Service said.

Fire lines intentionally set to contain the flames burned on Wednesday morning, according to aerial footage from 6ABC Action News

The National Weather Service said the fire was visible on weather radar Tuesday evening. Northeast winds pushed smoke far as Maryland, where fire officials in Hartford County informed residents that the smoke smell was from South Jersey.

"Following the wind streamlines, I wouldn't be surprised at all if it smelled smoky in parts of Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Low humidity, 30 mph west winds and dry material in the forest created an elevated risk for the spread of wildfire in central and southern New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

A wildfire on Sunday morning in the Whiting section of Manchester burned 99 acres in Harry Wright Park.

