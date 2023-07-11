⚡ Gov. Phil Murphy wants homeowners to convert to all electric

As Gov. Phil Murphy moves ahead with his controversial green energy plans, Republicans are accusing him of rushing the process and not being honest about the potential costs to residents.

"Instead of asking the Legislature to review and consider this major proposal in an open and transparent manner, he’s rushing it through the opaque regulatory process at the BPU to limit public input," accused state Sen. Anthony Bucco (R-Boonton).

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has scheduled a vote on Wednesday for what they term the "Decarbonization of buildings."

Murphy signed an executive order in February that set a goal for zero-carbon-emission space heating and cooling systems in 400,000 homes and 20,000 commercial properties by 2030.

Critics say that is Murphy's attempt to eliminate natural gas in New Jersey and force residents and businesses to convert to all electric appliances.

When the BPU released their plan in June, Catherine Klinger, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy said part of the plan is to ask utilities to "help educate customers about the benefits of home electrification."

Neither Murphy nor the BPU have addressed the costs of converting homes to all electric, but industry groups have claimed it could cost homeowner over $100,000 to do so.

Bucco said in a statement, "Governor Murphy is quietly moving forward with an expensive plan to phase out natural gas and fully electrify homes and businesses that will cost hundreds of billions of dollars to implement."

The industry trade group Affordable Energy for New Jersey estimated phasing out natural gas would cost the state and its residents $1.4 trillion.

Since Murphy has set most of his goals and benchmarks through executive order, the legislature has not been asked or needed to approve his policies.

Bucco says that should tell taxpayers something is up.

"If you’re constantly doing things in the dark of night, it’s probably because you know what you’re doing is wrong," Bucco said.

