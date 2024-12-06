For food, 2 dive bars in NJ were named the best hidden gems
It seems like dive bars used to get a bad reputation for being “less than,” but in recent years, they’ve finally been getting the appreciation that they deserve.
Sure, there’s a time and place for a fancy restaurant, but the low-key, relaxing vibes of a dive bar are unmatched after a long week of work.
Whether you’re looking for a greasy burger or jalapeño poppers, they tend to be the perfect spots to have some comfort food and have a drink or two with friends.
A website called Geek Nexus set out to find the best dive bars for food throughout the U.S. by surveying thousands of barflies.
They found a total of 120 great dive bars across the country, and two of them are right here in the Garden State!
The best dive bars for food in New Jersey
If you want a good brew and a great bite in the Garden State, you should check out these spots, according to the study.
6️⃣7️⃣ The Highland Tavern
Gloucester City, NJ
At Gloucester City’s The Highland Tavern, the menu is as classic as it gets, with burgers, wings, and nachos delivering satisfying flavors in a relaxed setting.
8️⃣8️⃣ Ye Olde Rathskeller
Cranford, NJ
At Ye Olde Rathskeller - a bar and grill with a down-to-earth feel in Cranford, comfort food reigns supreme with burgers, wings, fish and chips, classic sandwiches, salads, and pizzas that keep locals coming back for more.
"Dive bars have always been about community and character, but now they’re becoming known for their unexpectedly great food,” says Jake Valentine of Geek Nexus.
The results of our survey highlight just how diverse and creative dive bar menus have become, proving that you don’t need a fancy setting to enjoy a standout meal.
If you want to check out other favorite dive bars of the Garden State, take a look at some of these spots. Cheers! 🍺
