Fla. woman charged with torching former NJ child psychiatric facility

WALL — In November, following a break in the case two months earlier, U.S. Marshals located and arrested a Florida woman, in her home state, and have charged her with setting a New Jersey child treatment facility ablaze in the spring of 2020.

Evelyn Alvino, 20, of Pinellas Park, Fla., was charged in September of this year with aggravated arson, burglary, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief, according to information posted by New Jersey State Police on Facebook.

On May 30, 2020, State Police said, their detectives investigated a large-scale fire at the Arthur Brisbane Child Treatment Center in Wall. The blaze caused in excess of $3.5 million in damage, and resulted in the building having to be demolished.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the building and other structures near it had been burglarized prior to the fire being set, the NJSP report said.

A warrant was issued for Alvino's arrest on Sept. 7, and she was apprehended on Nov. 9 in Pinellas Park.

She was extradited to New Jersey on Nov. 30.

Officials said the site of the fire remains restricted more than a year and a half later, and trespassing is prohibited.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office will be trying the case, State Police said.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

