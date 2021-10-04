OLD BRIDGE — Township police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash Saturday night that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

According to a brief police statement, Abhay Narsule, 46, of Flemington was crossing Route 35 northbound in the area of Laurence Parkway just after 8 p.m. Saturday, when he was struck by a Toyota Sienna minivan.

Narsule was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said family members in India were notified of his passing.

Get our free mobile app

No information has yet been made available as to the identity of the minivan driver or that person's cooperation with authorities.

No charges have been announced.

Old Bridge police said the investigation is continuing.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Cozy winter getaway rentals in NJ Fireplaces & hot tubs await, from the ski area of North Jersey, to peaceful, off-season lake time in South Jersey.

These house rentals have full amenities, for a relaxing and luxurious staycation.

What $10,000 could get you in NJ