The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled it's latest offering, a bobblehead of our own Gov. Phil Murphy. They go on sale in August at a cost of $25 plus $8 shipping per order.

$5 from each sale go to the Five Million Mask Challenge and Protect The Heroes. Murphy is the eighth United States governor to be honored in this way during the shutdown of our economy.

So I plan to buy plenty to help the cause. Here's what I recommend using them for:

Taking batting practice, since I'm missing baseball so much. Trying out my new driver at the golf driving range. Testing my new tires to see if they're really puncture-proof My new garbage disposal is supposedly the heavy-duty industrial one Helping my nephew to train his dog to fetch

Hey, it's for a good cause!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

