As I was driving through the near empty streets and the deserted parking lots, I passed a lake near my house and saw some kids fishing. I thought it might be a little early and a little chilly, but we all could use a little fishin'. Preseason trout stocking in lakes and ponds that was scheduled for March 23rd has already begun.

Waters being stocked this week are already open for fishing! All the information you need is here on NJ Division of Fish and Game Facebook page. With the kids out of school and some folks home from work, it's a perfect time to get out there. Catch em up and if you take any good pics, send them my way!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​