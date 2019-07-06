Fisherman rescues family from sinking plane that hit NJ lake

ANDOVER — Four people onboard a small plane that overshot the runway and went into a lake on Friday were rescued by a fisherman before the plane sank to the bottom.

Police said the 2003 Cesna 172 crossed a grass field about 12:30 p.m. before hitting Lake Aeroflex, one of two bodies of water surrounding the small Aeroflex Airport. The fisherman brought his boat to the plane and helped the two adults and two children.

The State Police TEAMS unit used large airbags attached to the wings to lift the plane from 25 feet below the surface of the Sussex County lake.

Andover police Chief Eric Danielson told CBS New York the plane's flight originated in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and may have been diverted from Morristown Airport because of a no-fly zone in effect while President Donald Trump is at his Bedminster golf club this weekend.

Air traffic is prohibited from the air space within a 10-mile radius of Bedminster when Trump is at the club. He landed early Friday afternoon at Morristown Airport for his first visit to the club this year.

The two adults and two children onboard were relatives, Danielson told NBC New York. Harrisburg TV station WGAL identified the pilot as John Peterson, of Hopatcong.

The FAA did not immediately return a request for more information Saturday.

