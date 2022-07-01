First weed, now ‘shrooms? NJ could legalize magic mushrooms

Nick Scutari, D-Union, first began talking about the legalization of marijuana when he was elected to the New Jersey Senate in 2004. In 2010 he launched the campaign to make it happen.

Legal sales officially began on April 21, 18 years after Scutari first started talking about it.

Now the Senate President, Scutari also wants to legalize so-called magic mushrooms.

He has introduced a bill (S2934) that would make the possession and use of Psilocybin for medical purposes legal. Psilocybin is the psychedelic compound that gives mushrooms their magic.

Scutari successfully won the decriminalization of Psilocybin in 2020, but this would take that a step further.

According to the bill, the "Psilocybin Behavioral Health Access and Services Act," would authorize production and use of psilocybin to promote health and wellness. It would also decriminalize and expunge past offenses involving the possession, use and distribution of psilocybin.

Some have argued, and Scutari agrees, that psilocybin can be used to treat anxiety, depression and other mental health condition.

He told NJ.com that this bill recognizes the "evolving science related to psilocybin" and it's use to treat multiple maladies.

Buried in the 50 page bill was a section that would allow New Jersey residents to grow their own mushrooms.

That immediately drew criticism from the cannabis community, because despite the legalization of recreational marijuana, it remains illegal for people to grow their own plants.

