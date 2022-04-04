First lawsuits filed over tainted milk in Camden, NJ, schools

The first lawsuits have been filed against a Connecticut Dairy for allowing tainted milk to be served to young children in the Camden School District last Wednesday.

Milk from the Guida-Seibert Dairy was contaminated with a sanitizer and sickened as many as 30 children who attended Early Childhood Development Centers at the Yorkship Family School and Veterans Memorial Family School.

The Lento Law Group in Mount Laurel is representing three mothers whose children drank the milk and had to be taken to the hospital for "severe stomach pain and cramping," according to the lawsuit.

Lawyers are seeking to have the suit declared a class action, so it may be joined by the parents or guardians of the other children who were sickened by the contaminated milk.

A spokesman for the law firm told NJ.com no parent should have to worry whether the food being served to their children at school is safe and the suit should "be a wake-up call for all milk processors and food service companies serving schools that their negligence could injure young children and cause long-term negative health issues.”

The suit was filed last Friday in federal court.

Officials from Guida-Seibert Dairy have not responded to the suit, but confirmed in a statement last week that "a food-grade sanitizer diluted with water was inadvertently introduced during production."

School district officials made a series of posts on social media after the incident, claiming the substance was "a non-toxic consumable sanitizer that runs through the vendor machines."

Parents who have concerns should contact their primary care physician or visit a medical clinic, according to the Camden County Department of Health. They can also call the county hotline at 856-549-0530 with any questions.

