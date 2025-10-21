In New Jersey, we’re always on the go. We aren’t quite known for being “chill” or “calm.”

That means we need our caffeine to keep us going, even better when it’s provided by a local and unique shop.

That’s where First Date Coffee Shop comes in.

First Date Coffee Shop

The charming Toms River coffee shop recently opened up and aims to create meaningful connections between patrons.

They want every cup to feel like the start of something special.

“Every date should feel like the start of something special,” they write on their website.

New coffee shop open in Toms River

Though it’s not just about a budding romance, it could be about catching up with an old friend, or finding a moment to yourself to enjoy a nice drink.

We’re your new favorite place to slow down, sip something sweet, and fall in love with your day.

The highlights of their menu are their handcrafted cold brews, Redbull spritzes, dirty sodas, matcha, tasty treats, and refreshing cocktails.

They pride themselves on being cozy, having a romantic vibe, and their bursts of pink decorations.

I’m in!

The Details!

First Date Coffee Shop is located at 11C Washington St. in Toms River, NJ.

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m..

As of writing this, they’re closed on Sundays, but perhaps that will change soon.

You can make your order online now!

Drink up!

