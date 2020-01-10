Fire rages at Club 35 nude bar in Sayreville

SAYREVILLE — Firefighters battled a smokey fire Friday afternoon at the Club 35 nude bar on Route 35.

The fire started around 2 p.m. at the strip club, according to a News 12 New Jersey report.

The fire blew plumes of thick smoke, which could be seen from the nearby Garden State Parkway. The ramp from Route 35 onto Chevalier Avenue was closed as firefighters stood in the right lane with hoses trying to put out the flames, according to a video of the scene by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Photos of the firefighting effort show at least two ladder trucks pouring water on the roof of the building.

Fire at 35 Club in Sayreville (Sayreville Emergency Squad)

Now branded 35 XXXV Gentlemen's Club, the spot was the former home of the Colosseum gay night club.