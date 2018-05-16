TRENTON — Tuesday afternoon's storms moved quickly into New Jersey with strong, damaging winds and lots of lightning.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the top recorded wind gust from the storm was 67 mph in Lebanon, in Hunterdon County, and the most rain that fell was an inch in Upper Deerfield, in Cumberland County.

The storms could have been worse, according to Zarrow.

"This was a classic squall line, and none of our storm cells became 'supercell' thunderstorms. That limited the hail and tornado potential," he said.

The storms did not form and re-form, meaning the flood potential was limited.

There were several serious incidents during the storm, including a possible fatality.

Waldwick Fire: Fire officials told the Hackensack Daily Voice a woman was killed in a four-alarm fire on Van Court towards the end of the storm. An investigation continued into what sparked the fire.

Tree into House: Paterson Police told RLS Metro Breaking News that a tree fell into a home on East 24th Street, putting a large hole in the side and forcing its residents to evacuate.

Roof torn off: An estimated 70 mph wind gust tore the roof off the 125-year-old Children's Day Nursery and Family Center in Passaic, Deputy Police Chief Christopher Storzillo told NorthJersey.com.

Dealership Fire: Police told NorthJersey.com at least one car caught fire when a live wire came down onto a new car in the lot in front of Schumacher Chevrolet on Route 46 in Clifton.

Trapped by a live wire: Millburn head baseball coach Brian Chapman said assistant coach Joey Kropa and J.J. Abbott, the father of one of the team's players, told NJ.com they were trapped in their car as they were leaving the Montclair High School baseball field by live wires that were taken down by a tree. The players were ahead of the tree and wire and were never in danger, according to the coaches.