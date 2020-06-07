Fire kills 10 horses on NJ Turnpike in Mercer County, police say

EAST WINDSOR — A fire involving a horse trailer early Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike killed ten horses being transported, according to State Police.

The transport vehicle loaded with the animals was in in the northbound outer lanes near exit 8 for Route 33 in East Windsor around 3 a.m., when it struck the concrete divider and became fully engulfed, according to trooper Charles Marchan.

Two people injured in the fire were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, one of whom was treated for inhalation burns, according to MidJersey.news which was first to report the incident.

Video by 6 ABC Action News showed the truck under an overpass and damage to the guard rail between the inner and outer lanes of the Turnpike.

Marchan did not disclose the name of the company or farm transporting the horses, or a potential cause of the truck catching fire.

The outer lanes of the Turnpike remained closed between exits 6 and 8 for a few hours and were reopened by 9 a.m.

Horse transport trailer that caught fire on the northbound NJ Turnpike near exit 8 (Plainsboro Fire Company)

