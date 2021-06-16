Fire burns High Anxiety water tunnel at NJ’s Mountain Creek

VERNON — The Mountain Creek water park will open for the season on Saturday without of its most popular attractions after a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire that sent thick black smoke into the air heavily damaged the High Anxiety water tunnel Tuesday afternoon closing the attraction for the foreseeable future, according to the park that is part of the Mountain Creek ski area.

The park was closed to the public at the time of the fire.

"While we are certainly disappointed that we won’t have High Anxiety available for the foreseeable future, we know that our resilient team is ready to welcome guests back this weekend for our season opening as planned this Saturday, June 19th," the park said in a statement.

The park was also appreciative to the quick response from the fire and police departments from several surrounding departments.

Riders can go on High Anxiety together on a raft through a dark tunnel with a 45-foot drop into a funnel and then flown to extreme heights that results in a feeling of weightlessness at times.

Over 20 rides and attractions currently make up the property once known as the infamous Action Park, where many of its riders were injured on its unique rides. It was the subject of an HBO special in 2020 called Class Action Park.

Fire at Mountain Creek's High Anxiety (Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps)

