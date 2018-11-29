Fire burns block of homes in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY — A fire burned at least three houses in Sea Isle City on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters battled gusty winds to put out the flames in the homes at the corner of 54th and Landis Avenue, according to video by CBS Philly of the fire from a helicopter.

Two of the homes were badly charred and at least one looks like it collapsed. A fourth looked like it sustained some damage.

Sea Isle City Police Chief Thomas McQuillen told the Press of Atlantic City that three people were hurt and two have been taken to hospitals. He didn't give details on the injuries.

Two vans parked below the homes appeared to be burned.

At Cape May Courthouse, just a few miles away, winds were out of the west at 11 mph and gusting to 21 mph.

Smoke from the fire could be seen in Ocean City and Longport to the north and from the Garden State Parkway, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Chris Coleman contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

