Finding comedy after a face beating — #SpeakingPodcast

This episode is backstage at the Comedy Cabaret in Northeast Philly in the kitchen of Neighbor's Bar with Jessica Gibson, Jay Black, Cabaret owner, Andy Scarpati, and comedian Pat O'Donnell.

Wait until you hear Pat's story of having his face beat in after, well, a run-in with the fiancé of the girl he thought he was dating...whoops. That plus the group tackles some controversy with Bill Cosby references and Louis C.K. and his school shooting jokes.

You don't want to miss this episode.

