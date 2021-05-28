Find amazing antiques at the Gloucester County Fairgrounds

If you’re looking for that perfect accent piece, antique jewelry or classic toys, this is for you: the 15th Annual Festival of Antiques will take place at the Gloucester County Fairgrounds on June 12th. The show features quality antiques dealers from throughout the Northeast set up under pavilion cover and on the lawn at the Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds – 275 Bridgeton Pike (Rt. 77). The festival will run from 9 AM to 4 PM, rain or shine.

The sale will include antique country and formal furniture, pottery, fine art, glass, stoneware, textiles, quilts, dolls, Americana, jewelry, clocks, porcelain, sterling, toys, advertising, metal-ware and more.

Advance Tickets are available for $5.00 each or $6.00 at the gate. The Festival will take place rain or shine and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Harrison Township Historical Society.

Attendees are encouraged to donate non-perishable un-expired food items for the local food pantry – "Your Place At The Table", whose mission is: to provide a supportive environment by touching, nourishing, and empowering families and individuals in need.

Unlimited free parking and vendor refreshments will be available throughout the day. Visitors can also shop and enjoy The Yellow Garage Antiques Center, as well as other antiques and specialty shops on Main Street in Mullica Hill.

The festival is presented by Yellow Garage Antiques in Mullica Hill; the Yellow Garage was originally a bus terminal built in 1922. Renovated in 1995, it's 6500 square feet is now home to 35 antiques dealers with a full spectrum of quality antiques.

