How much money New Jersey residents make by generation

One of the main things that comes to mind when you think about living here in New Jersey is how difficult it is financially. The older and more dug-in financially you are, the more you’ve been able to figure out how to make it here.

And you know it’s not been said about this state, but if you could make it here financially, you can make it anywhere, so I was curious to see how different generations are faring in terms of median income.

We hear on the air all the time that it’s been so difficult for anybody under the age of 35 to figure out how to afford to live here, so how are those Millenials, Gen Z and Gen X-ers doing? And are my boomer peers hanging on financially?

I did get some key info from Scholaroo's new report on Median Income by Generations in the U.S.

I thought this info was interesting: Massachusetts takes the crown for the highest median income among Millennials.

And Mississippi is the spot where Millennials, Generation X, and Baby Boomers have the lowest median income.

Gen Z? They're facing the lowest salaries nationwide, and West Virginia is where they're feeling it the most.

And When it comes to Generation X, it’s good news. The highest median incomes in the whole country.

And Baby Boomers in Hawaii are bringing in the big bucks with the highest salaries.

New Jersey's bottom line is this

💰 Gen Z is at $52,624.

💰 Millennials are at $106,274.

💰 Gen X is leading with $117,412.

💰 Baby Boomers are getting by with $65,988.

Now, let's talk about the financial scene in NJ. Honestly, making a living here is no joke for any demographic. The cost of living is sky-high, from housing to everyday expenses.

Even with high median incomes, the challenges in NJ are real, making it a tough road for many trying to make ends meet.

