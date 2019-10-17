Feeling stressed? Try a ‘Rage Room’

I saw this story on MyCentralJersey.com about a type of business I had never heard of: the “rage room.” Apparently one opened in North Brunswick, it’s called Break Stuff and it offers people the opportunity to take out their frustrations on inanimate objects. The offer “help” to people who are “angry, stressed” the chance to break stuff.

They have a choice of weapons (although, judging from the pictures on their website, the sledge hammer is the go-to tool of destruction) and you get to destroy furniture, glass, electronics and such. Needless to say, you have to sign a waiver. The rates listed on their website are $25 for 20 minutes, with lower rates for families/kids.

You have to book in advance and they encourage group outings. MyCentralJersey.com points out that there is another rage room in Hackensack, but they’re going to have to edit their website since they claim to be New Jersey’s only rage room. So, hey, if you feel like absolutely destroying something, do it responsibly: go to Break Stuff.

