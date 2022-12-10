Feds: Truck driver on NJ Turnpike had 95 Kilos of cocaine, fentanyl

Federal authorities say a man from Yonkers, New York, was arrested earlier this week after police found a combined 95 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl in his tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike.

39-year-old Alejandro Nouel Lajud was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

According to prosecutors, Lajud was stopped on the New Jersey Turnpike in East Rutherford while driving a tractor-trailer erratically.

During a lawful search of the tractor-trailer, law enforcement officers discovered approximately 95 brick-shaped packages, each of which weighed approximately one kilogram. Approximately 70 of the packages contained suspected cocaine and approximately 25 contained suspected fentanyl.

The charge that Lajud is facing carries a prison sentence of ten years to life along with a $10 million fine.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

