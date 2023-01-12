Federal judge blocks Murphy’s gun law and I told you so (Opinion)

As soon as SCOTUS had ruled on a similar state's restrictive concealed carry law and declared it unconstitutional, the writing was on the wall. It would mean that our nearly identical restrictions of having to show "justifiable need" in order to carry a gun in public would also be on the scrap pile.

So almost immediately Gov. Phil Murphy tasked his people with finding ways to get around the Supreme Court decision. Basically, if SCOTUS was going to say concealed carry "will" be allowed and not "may" be allowed, Murphy would move heaven and earth in finding another way to block you from carrying lawful protection.

Soon a law was passed with an absurdly long list of "sensitive" places where state law would say you still couldn't carry. The idea was to make it so horribly inconvenient for the law-abiding gun owner that they wouldn't bother exercising their right to carry.

I spoke out against this at the time and said it would be challenged in court. In this case I don't mind saying I told you so.

A federal judge blocked the law. New Jersey will stubbornly appeal of course, but for now the judge called out Murphy and his henchman. Judge Renee Marie Bumb not only said the restrictions presented "considerable constitutional problems" she went so far as to call out state lawmakers doing Murphy's bidding writing they “should have been better prepared to defend the legislation’s constitutionality.”

Ouch.

Murphy and his ilk should be ashamed of their stunt. They tried subverting a decision by the United States Supreme Court. And isn't the governor on record saying the constitution is above his pay grade?

This will go back to where it started. SCOTUS. And I hope Murphy suffers an embarrassing defeat.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

