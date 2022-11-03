Farmer’s market fav opening its first storefront in Flemington

Some things just seem to go together, like saltpepperketchup. Like Seth Rogen and James Franco. Or like a beloved farmer's market and downtown Flemington. It's that kind of vibe.

I know because I live there. So when I heard that an artisan bakery that's been a favorite for years at farmer's markets in North Jersey was opening its first storefront on Main Street in Flemington my first thought was this would be well-received.

It's called Bread and Culture and this winter it's opening at 123 Main Street. Mayor Betsy Driver is pumped about the new business.

Michele and Paulo Velasco own Bread and Culture which uses local whole grains and stone-milled flour among their ingredients to make naturally leavened pastries and breads.

They've served up their delicious baked goods at farmer's markets everywhere from Hopewell to Stangl, Juniper Hill to Montgomery and West Windshop.

Among their specialties are bagels, sourdough croissants, muffins and olive and herb spreads. No firm date yet for this winter’s opening.

123 Main Street is right at the corner of Main and Mine Street. It will sit across from Sage and Sphericality, two well-known Flemington businesses.

I think I'll be stopping by.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

