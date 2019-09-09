Family: Girl won’t go back to NJ school where she kept getting bit

ELIZABETH — The family of a special needs girl who was bit in the face on her first day of school has started a GoFundMe page to help with child care and other costs.

Elizabath Schools Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer, in a letter posted on the district website, said the third-grade girl "received minor injuries as a result of the actions of another special needs student" in the class at William F. Halloran School 22.

The girl's family, who identified her as Emily Montero, said school officials told them that another student had bitten her on the face but later discovered other bite marks. They say it's the last straw following numerous incidents involving their daughter at various city schools.

Britanie Montero, who identified herself as the girl's sister, said that her little sister would not be returning to Halloran and created a GoFundMe page titled "Emily's Justice to "cover costs such as child care in this transitional period as well as other services that may be needed."

