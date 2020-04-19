Family escapes car fire after South Brunwick food delivery – cops

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A family escaped a car fire, moments after delivering food to a relative late Saturday afternoon, according to police.

South Police police said 2 women and a man — parents and their adult daughter — heard a noise in their car as they drove along Ridge Road in South Brunswick around 5:50 p.m. and pulled over.

Seconds later, the car burst into flames but the family made it out safely, police said.

The Monmouth Junction volunteer fire company responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

