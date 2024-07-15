In the Garden State, we’re passionate about our food. That passion goes up to an 11 when it comes to Italian dishes, which is exactly why this new restaurant caught my eye.

ORA, located in Oradell, just opened up in May and serves freestyle Italian cuisine.

According to their website:

The term “ORA” means now, or right now in Italian. And that’s what the food is at this restaurant: a full examination of Italian cooking, but viewed through the lens of what’s happening now in American cooking.

That means fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients used to prepare every dish. And a fresh twist on classic Italian dishes. And a menu with a little something for everyone.

Take a look at some of what they have to offer.

Squid Ink Lumache, with lobster and coral sauce. This dish is finished with lemon, breadcrumbs and tarragon.

All pasta at Ora is made fresh from scratch, in house, every day.

Meze Rigatoni with creamy vodka sauce, Calabrian chili, basil and fresh parmigiano

Ora's tuna crudo, with pickled eggplant caponata, basil, olio verde, spicy pine nuts. To me, this one is flat out food porn.

As for dessert, their soft serve gelato is served with a pizzelle, which is one of the oldest cookie recipes in the world and originated in Abruzzo.

And some pretty impressive looking cocktails, like the Perfect Pear.

The Italian Capri Sun

And as they posted on their Instagram “Negronis, Mules, and Spritzes, oh my!”

ORA is located at 304 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ.

You can dine at ORA during these hours:

Monday – Thursday: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Saturday: 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Sunday: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Mangia!

