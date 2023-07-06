Exclusive NJ golf course to host an elite competition

Pine Valley, New Jersey’s most exclusive golf course and one of the most exclusive in the country, will be holding a tournament for elite women golfers.

Pine Valley was recently named the number one golf course in the nation.

The august course will host the Curtis Cup in 2034; the Curtis Cup pits top amateur female golfers from the US versus top amateur female golfers from the UK.

Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, told Golf Digest:

We are committed to bringing our championships to the finest golf courses in the country, and over the last several years, that commitment has only strengthened for our women’s championships.

Pine Valley Golf Club New Jersey Getty Images loading...

Pine Valley, which only allowed female members two years ago, hosted the Walker Cup in 1936 and 1985.

The Walker Cup (for men) and Curtis Cup are patterned after the Ryder Cup, a series of matches between amateurs from the United States and Britain and Ireland.

According to a statement:

Pine Valley was founded with the mission of celebrating the best in amateur golf,” said club president Jim Davis, “so it’s only natural that we’d want to host the premier event bringing together the best women amateurs of Great Britain, Ireland and the United States. The membership cherishes our heritage with the Walker Cup and now looks forward to creating the same kind of history with the 2034 Curtis Cup.

Mick De Paola via Unsplash Mick De Paola via Unsplash loading...

The Curtis Cup Match, jointly run by the USGA and The R&A, is contested by two teams of eight female amateur players, one from the USA and one from Great Britain and Ireland.

It consists of six foursomes (alternate-shot) matches, six four-ball matches and eight singles matches over three days of competition. The USA leads the overall series, 31-8-3.

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.