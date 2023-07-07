Ex-NJ substitute teacher sent nude pictures to student, cops say

🔴 Matthew Marinelli was a substitute teacher at Point Pleasant Borough High School

🔴 He send nude pictures to a student via an app

🔴 Marinelli is no longer teaching in the district

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH — A substitute teacher who allegedly sent a student nude photos and then tried to cover his tracks was charged Friday.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Matthew Marinelli, 23, of Point Pleasant Borough, sent the photos and had conversations sexual in nature with a student via a messaging app while he was a substitute at Point Pleasant Borough High School in April and May.

Marinelli is then accused of contacting the student after his employment as a substitute teacher ended, asking her to deny he made contact with her and to delete the photos and messages.

After a search of his Point Pleasant Borough home and the seizure of multiple electronic devices, Marinelli was taken into custody.

Marinelli was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and witness tampering and is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

New Jersey 101.5 has confirmed Marinelli was an assistant coach for the high school girl's varsity basketball team during the 2021-22 season. He was also a former player for the boys team.

Matthew Marinelli Matthew Marinelli (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Talk to your kids

Billhimer said parents should have a conversation with their children and ask if they ever had Marinelli as a substitute.

The prosecutor asked anyone with additional information regarding Marinelli to call 732-929-2027 X 3758.

