Ewing, NJ brew rated one of the best pumpkin beers

Let me paint a picture:

It’s a crisp October evening in New Jersey. It’s cool enough that you need a hoodie, but not so cold that you’re uncomfortable.

You have the perfect horror movie picked out for later on (it IS spooky season, after all), but first, you’re going to warm up by a nice bonfire.

The only thing you’re missing? An ice-cold pumpkin-flavored beer!

Zeferli Zeferli loading...

As it turns out insidehook.com says one of your best options is brewed right here in the Garden State.

InsideHook had seven staff members taste 21 different pumpkin beers and score them on a scale of one to five. Coming in third place is Ewing, New Jersey’s own Riverhorse Brewing Company.

Riverhorsebrewing via Instagram Riverhorsebrewing via Instagram loading...

Their Hippo-O-Lantern Imperial Pumpkin Ale is a fall staple for me in New Jersey, so I’m glad to see InsideHook give them a high rating. It got 24 out of 35 possible points.

When it comes to the flavor, InsideHook writes

“In addition to pumpkin and hand-crushed spices, Hipp-O-Lantern is brewed with molasses, which gives it some nice sweetness and adds some depth.”

Riverhorsebrewing via Instagram Riverhorsebrewing via Instagram loading...

The high praise comes with a warning:

“This beer does not drink like it has an 8.1% ABV. It’s smooth and delicious — as one taster wrote, ‘Surprisingly good, and masks the high ABV. Who knew?!’”

Generally, ABVs are only around 4 or 5%, so handle that 8.1% with care!

Riverhorse says they achieve the flavor “with fresh pumpkin and your favorite fall spices crushed on the day of the brew.”

Riverhorsebrewing via Instagram Riverhorsebrewing via Instagram loading...

In addition to finding the bottles in your local liquor stores, you can visit the brewery and sample the brew in their taproom.

Riverhorse Brewing Co. is located at 2 Graphics Drive in Ewing, NJ.

Check out their website for tour info.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey dogs get into the Halloween spirit Recently, I visited PetCenter in Old Bridge for their Halloween pet costume contest and had a howling good time!

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night.