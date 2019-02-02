Ewing cop’s baby dies — officials won’t say why he’s suspended

EWING — The death of a township police officer's newborn in December is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office but officials aren't publicly explaining why.

In the meantime, Officer Daniel Bannister has been suspended with pay, according to Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office. She did not say whether the suspension and the investigation are connected.

No one has been charged with a crime in connection with the infant's death.

According to a GoFundMe page, Hailey Rose Bannister suffered a "catastrophic brain injury" on Dec. 5 and was taken to pediatric intensive care. She was not expected to survive, according to a message on the page that has since been removed. The $17,618 raised by the page was to go toward funeral expenses and medical bills.

A cause or manner of death has not been determined, according to DeBlasio, who said the final autopsy report is still pending additional testing.

According to a Facebook post by Catherine Bannister on Jan. 3, she said she was going to start a foundation called "Hailey's Heroes" in support of the March of Dimes or to help babies.

The Bannisters also have a son.

Ewing police did not immediately respond to a message.

