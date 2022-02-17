Eviction may have led to Plainsboro, NJ police shooting

PLAINSBORO — An officer fired the shot that killed a man outside an apartment building Wednesday morning, according to Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the residence outside the Princeton Meadows Apartment Complex in Plainsboro around 11:30 a.m., according to Platkin, who did not disclose the identity of the man or the circumstances of the shooting.

Platkin also did not disclose how many total shots were fired.

Neighbors told News 12 New Jersey and CBS New York that a man renting an apartment was being evicted before they heard multiple gunshots.

Video from the scene shows clothing, debris and a pool of blood in front of a parked SUV with a number of evidence markers in the street.

Platkin said a knife was recovered near the man who was taken to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, where he died.

The Attorney General's Office is leading the investigation per a directive requiring the office to investigate any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer while they are on duty or while the deceased is in custody

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ