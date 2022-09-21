We've all been in this situation. You're stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic and some jerks decide to use the shoulder and cut all the way to the front of the line.

Maybe you've moved out a little bit into the breakdown lane to block the flow of the self important daredevils who decide to speed past everybody and avoid the gridlock.

One unlikely looking man is doing something about it. He's known as the "Highway Hero" of the New Jersey Turnpike. His real name is Francis Ellis and he's a Harvard educated comedian.

He has performed around the world and all across the United States and written for Barstool Sports and has his own podcast. Here's the video of his heroic act.

Warning: The following video contains explicit NSFW language

As Francis likes to say, "not all heroes wear capes".

So, is he a hero or just a self-promoting, self-righteous jerk? Since the majority of us would stay in traffic and not risk the hefty fine or presume our destination is more important than everyone else's.

Here in New Jersey there are no shortage of frustrating traffic situations and infuriating roads, and drivers.

It's comforting to know that at least one person, at least one time took one for the team and did what most of us would love to do.

Ellis got in the way of those a**holes that think they're more important than everybody else on the New Jersey Turnpike.

He says he's only done it once, so he's accomplished his real goal.

That was to get as many clicks and media attention as possible. Mission accomplished non-caped crusader!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years