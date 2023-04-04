Every dead dolphin found in NJ since December – Why are they dying?

Climate change activists who think offshore wind farms can help save the planet with cleaner energy have done their share of scolding.

They insist anyone who is concerned the underwater sonar used in ocean floor mapping is harming whales and dolphins is not following the science. They insist there's no connection.

Yet they wouldn't dare think of pausing the work for just six weeks to prove their point.

Whether it was the prep work for the offshore wind turbines, increased shipping traffic or something else, it's been an unusual amount of carnage.

Being the majestic creatures they are whales have gotten most of the public's attention as the body count increased. But plenty of dolphins have been washing up dead too.

Here's a look at all the dolphins found dead in New Jersey since December.

Dec. 28

After a sperm whale then two humpback whales were found washed up on NJ beaches (two dead and one that died later) the first dead dolphin came ashore at Sandy Hook on December 28. The adult male was heavily decomposed and not much could be gleaned forensically.

Jan. 23

Three more dead humpbacks washed up in January before a second dolphin was discovered deceased in Long Beach Twp. on January 23. The adult female was sent for a necropsy and preliminary results show a bacterial infection with pneumonia.

Feb. 8

An adult male was stranded dead on the beach at Seaside Heights. Sent for necropsy and results are still pending which will be the case for all remaining dead dolphins except one.

Feb. 13

The day before Valentine's Day another dead dolphin washed up, this time at Moores Beach. Badly decomposed, it was Jersey's 4th dead dolphin in 7 weeks.

Feb. 18

At Highlands three dolphins were stranded alive and all three died on scene.

Feb. 20

Two days later on February 20 a dolphin was spotted floating dead in the bay at Sea Isle City. It never washed ashore.

Feb. 22

The mystery deepened as another dolphin, an adult male, was stranded alive at Harthorne Woods Park. Efforts to help the poor creature were futile as it was determined to be too far gone to save and had to be humanely euthanized. This was New Jersey's 9th dead dolphin in 8 weeks.

Feb. 24

A real heartbreaker happened two days later at Sandy Hook. Washed up and stranded alive was a mother dolphin and her young male calf. The mother had to be euthanized and the baby died on its own.

Feb. 27

In Avalon a bottlenose dolphin washed up dead on the beach. Marine Mammal Stranding Center performed a necropsy right on the beach and found pneumonia and necrosis of the lungs.

March 7

A gruesome discovery of a dolphin floating dead under a dock. Badly decomposed and left to breakdown naturally, it was Jersey's 12th dolphin death.

March 15

In Sandy Hook Bay another mother dolphin with this time a female calf were found alive but the mother soon died and the baby had to be euthanized.

March 21

This was a terrible day.

In Sea Isle City a total of eight dolphins would die this day. Six adult females and two juvenile males. The first young dolphin died on its own before Marine Mammal Stranding Center could even arrive. All the others were too far gone and had to be put down. All eight were sent for necropsies but no results are yet in.

April 1

Finally, a 24th dolphin was found dead on a Cape May beach on Saturday.

Nearly a dozen whales have died as well. Not to mention some porpoises.

Whatever is killing them, the Murphy administration has its mind made up that it's not the offshore wind farm project.

Of course, Murphy also was sure over 9,000 people would be safe from COVID in nursing homes.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

