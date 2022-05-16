‘Erratic’ SUV fatally hits woman walking on Cape May, NJ sidewalk

CAPE MAY — A woman was struck and killed by an erratic driver on the Route 109 bridge Sunday afternoon.

Cape May police said other drivers reported the black SUV heading into the City of Cape May around 4:15 p.m. Police spotted it traveling southbound on Lafayette Street where it struck the 63-year-old woman as she walked on the sidewalk.

The SUV also hit a utility pole and another vehicle before it came to a stop, according to police.

A witness told 6 ABC Action News he heard the SUV rev its engine after going through a red light and hitting the woman.

No charges have yet been filed against the driver. The identity of the victim was not disclosed.

It is the fifth fatal crash in Cape May County this year and the first in the city of Cape May.

Cape May police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

