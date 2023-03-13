Eric LeGrand adds to his growing empire with a new podcast

Eric LeGrand, who recently unveiled his new branded bourbon, and already runs a café in between motivational speeches, will now be available via a video podcast. (He is also a noted philanthropist and author).

The show is called “A Cup of bELieve,” and will be available in both video and audio formats.

I am extremely excited to start a new endeavor where people will get to see more of who I am,” said LeGrand. “Starting a podcast gives me the platform to dive into stories of some inspirational people in my life, while opening up and being vulnerable myself. My goal with this podcast is to give our viewers and listeners another reason to bELieve.

The first season of A Cup of bELieve Podcast will feature six episodes, with shows being released every other Thursday at 5 PM ET. Coming up next, LeGrand will speak with award-winning actor Bryan Cranston, which will be followed by episodes featuring Premier Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil, two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd, and Super Bowl Champion and Pivot Podcast host Ryan Clark. The final episode will feature former WWE wrestler Triple H.

For those unfamiliar with Eric’s story, in October 2010, he sustained a spinal cord injury at his C3 and C4 vertebrae while playing football for Rutgers University. He never let being paralyzed deter him from living a full life, becoming a sought after speaker, while exercising his entrepreneurial muscle with his café, books, his own line of coffee, and now his own line of bourbon.

The video version of the podcast is available via YouTube and the audio version is available on all the usual podcast platforms.

